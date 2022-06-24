Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 26, 2022 7:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting at the Defense Ministry that a separate command would control the southern border of the country, or almost 1,100 kilometers. He said it would be another operational command, along with the already established western and north-western ones, as Belarus, he claims, is under threat from NATO troops stationed in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

