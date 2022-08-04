Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 4, 2022 10:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A regional court in the southeastern Belarusian city of Homel on Aug. 3 sentenced Iryna Slaunikava, a former Belsat TV representative in Belarus, to five years in prison. The Belarusian journalist was found guilty of creating an extremist group and organizing civil unrest, the latest arrest in the Belarusian government's ongoing crackdown on civil society. Warsaw called the verdict unacceptable and said it would respond to it. 

