externalBBC: Russian occupiers refuse to issue passes for Zaporizhzhia plant to IAEA delegation

August 31, 2022 3:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The IAEA delegation is currently standing in line at a checkpoint in Ukrainian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast while Russian occupiers refuse to give them a special pass, arguing that they could reach the from Russia without any obstacles, BBC Russia reported.

