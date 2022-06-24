Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAzov Regiment commander says defenders evacuated from Azovstal received medical treatment.

May 20, 2022 2:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Denys Prokopenko did not specify whether medical attention was provided to the Ukrainian soldiers taken from the steel plant before or after their evacuation. He said “the process continues” regarding the removal of deceased soldiers. “I hope that in the near future relatives and the whole of Ukraine will be able to bury the soldiers with honor,” Prokopenko said.

