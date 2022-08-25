Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAzov: Around 500 bodies of Mariupol defenders have been returned

August 25, 2022 8:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The bodies have been retrieved from occupied Mariupol and its suburbs as part of a continuous process of exchange since June, according to Olena Tolkachova, head of Azov's patronage service. Around 20 bodies have been identified and buried so far, she told Suspilne media outlet.

