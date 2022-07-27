Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 18, 2022 6:35 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday in a move aimed at bringing imports of Azeri natural gas to 'at least' 20 billion cubic meters per year in 15 years, doubling the current supply through the Southern Gas Corridor, and reducing the EU's reliance on Russian energy. The EU has previously criticized Baku's human rights record under President Aliyev. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
