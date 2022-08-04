Azerbaijan starts offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, seizes several heights.
August 3, 2022 9:21 pm
According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the offensive started after Armenian troops killed an Azeri soldier in the area where Russian peacekeepers are deployed. Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azeri territory populated by ethnic Armenians, declared independence in 1991. Azerbaijan defeated the unrecognized republic and seized most of its territory in 2020, with Russia sending its peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.