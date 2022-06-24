Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalAustralia to provide Ukraine with more armored vehicles.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 19, 2022 3:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Australian government is sending Ukraine 14 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers and 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, Australian Defence Magazine reports. The country will also provide Ukraine with 60 pallets of medical supplies, “donated by Australian citizens,” as well as three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment, and some personal protective equipment.

"This additional assistance will further support the Government of Ukraine in its response to Russia’s brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion," Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said as quoted by the media.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok