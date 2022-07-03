Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 3, 2022 10:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky while visiting Kyiv on July 3 that Australia is ready to continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes to win the war. Albanese reiterated Australia's plan to give Ukraine 14 armored personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
