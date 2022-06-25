Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAssociated Press: Google executive says Ukraine ‘a crystal ball’ for info warfare.

June 22, 2022 8:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Speaking at the UN Security Council on June 21, a Google executive warned that cyberattacks, disinformation and other forms of information warfare being waged in Ukraine are a “crystal ball” for future problems elsewhere. "States must find a way to turn the volume down and settle on some kind of deterrence doctrine for the cyber domain," he said. 

