externalTravel restrictions for military-age males canceled after public resentment.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 6, 2022 4:09 pm
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on July 6 that the General Staff had abolished the requirement for all people subject to military service, including most men aged 18 to 60, to obtain permits for travel around Ukraine. Earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Zaluzhny to cancel the requirement and "not to make similar moves without me in the future". The General Staff announced on July 5 that people subject to military service, conscripts, and reservists would have to obtain permission from a military enlistment office in order to leave their place of residence, triggering a wave of resentment. 

