Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalUkraine's Armed Forces liberate Andriivka village in Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 10:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Operational Command “South,” the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Andriivka, near the northwestern border of Kherson Oblast, in the early hours of July 27. Ukrainian air forces struck four Russian strongholds in Andriivka, Bilohirka and Blahodatne. The nearby Lozovo was liberated a few days earlier.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok