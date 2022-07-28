Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Andriivka village in Kherson Oblast
July 27, 2022 10:51 am
According to the Operational Command “South,” the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Andriivka, near the northwestern border of Kherson Oblast, in the early hours of July 27. Ukrainian air forces struck four Russian strongholds in Andriivka, Bilohirka and Blahodatne. The nearby Lozovo was liberated a few days earlier.