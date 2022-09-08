Armed Forces hit pontoon bridges, Russian command center in Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 6:24 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Operational Command “South” also reported on Sept. 8 that they had recently killed 82 Russian troops, as well as destroyed four tanks and an amphibious assault vehicle.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.