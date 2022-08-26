AP: Russia received hundreds of Iranian drones
August 26, 2022 5:23 pm
It is unclear whether Russia has begun using the drones in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported citing Western intelligence officials, "but the drones appear to be operational and ready to use."
