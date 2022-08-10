Annual inflation in Ukraine reaches 22.2% in July.
August 10, 2022 6:48 pm
According to a report by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, consumer prices in Ukraine accelerated to 22.2% in July compared to last year. Earlier in July, the National Bank of Ukraine said that inflation in Ukraine will reach over 30% in 2022, while the country's GDP is expected to decrease by a third this year amid a full-scale Russian invasion that is causing significant losses to Ukraine's economy.