Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 10, 2022

externalAnnual inflation in Ukraine reaches 22.2% in July.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 6:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a report by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, consumer prices in Ukraine accelerated to 22.2% in July compared to last year. Earlier in July, the National Bank of Ukraine said that inflation in Ukraine will reach over 30% in 2022, while the country's GDP is expected to decrease by a third this year amid a full-scale Russian invasion that is causing significant losses to Ukraine's economy.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok