Annual inflation in Ukraine reaches 21.5% in June
July 8, 2022 6:00 pm
Consumer prices in Ukraine accelerated to 21.5% in June, compared to 18% a month earlier, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The increase, the highest since inflation reached 20% in March of 2016, is due to costs of fuel and food supplies constrained by Russia’s invasion. Ukraine's central bank has hiked interest rates to 25% to combat inflation.