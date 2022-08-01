Ambassador: Ukraine demands Russia return one-third of former Soviet property abroad
July 31, 2022 11:53 pm
Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., said that Russia appropriated property after taking over the debts of the Soviet Union. “The properties, which are in the U.K., were illegally registered to the Russian Federation in our opinion,” the ambassador said. On July 9, The Times reported that 18 properties in England owned by the Russian state could be seized and given to Ukraine.