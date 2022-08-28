Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAlmost half of Ukrainian refugees in UK find jobs.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 12:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
42% of Ukrainian refugees in the U.K. are employed, compared to 9% in April, according to the U.K. Office for National Statistics (ONS). Its survey shows that 63% of employed Ukrainian adults are not working in the same sector as they had worked in Ukraine. Almost two-thirds of employed Ukrainians said they had a permanent job, with one-quarter having a temporary job.

