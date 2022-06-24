Governor Oleksandr Starukh told President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the region on June 5 that fighting is ongoing in some areas of the oblast. According to Starukh, Russian forces had destroyed 2,701 infrastructure sites in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and almost 700 of them have already been restored. Also, 77 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain cut off from electricity due to the fighting.