Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalAlmost 60% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast occupied by Russian troops.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 5, 2022 10:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Governor Oleksandr Starukh told President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the region on June 5 that fighting is ongoing in some areas of the oblast. According to Starukh, Russian forces had destroyed 2,701 infrastructure sites in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and almost 700 of them have already been restored. Also, 77 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain cut off from electricity due to the fighting.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok