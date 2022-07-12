Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 12, 2022 4:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Natalya Yemchenko, director of public relations and communications at System Capital Management (SCM), clarified an earlier statement by Ukraine's oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, in which he said that his Media Group Ukraine will surrender for the benefit of the state all Ukrainian licenses of their television channels for terrestrial and satellite broadcasting, as well as print media licenses. "We will return to the state only what belongs to the state - that is, the licenses (which were issued to us) for broadcasting. This is exactly what is stated in Rinat Akhmetov's statement. And that is exactly what will be done. We will not transfer any other assets of the media group to the state," Yemchenko wrote. 


