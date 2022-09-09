Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAir Moldova to resume flights to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 12:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Moldovan carrier announced on Sept. 9 that it would resume flights to Moscow starting Oct. 1. Air Moldova halted its flights to Russia in February, following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

