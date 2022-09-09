Air Moldova to resume flights to Russia
September 9, 2022 12:06 pm
The Moldovan carrier announced on Sept. 9 that it would resume flights to Moscow starting Oct. 1. Air Moldova halted its flights to Russia in February, following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
