This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 1:20 pm
Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, said that Russia’s reserves had started to run out, which is why its forces had resorted to launching less accurate Soviet S-300 systems, as well as the Kh-22 and Kh-59 missiles.

