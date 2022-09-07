Air Force: Russia increasingly uses outdated Soviet weapons in Ukraine
September 7, 2022 1:20 pm
Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, said that Russia’s reserves had started to run out, which is why its forces had resorted to launching less accurate Soviet S-300 systems, as well as the Kh-22 and Kh-59 missiles.
