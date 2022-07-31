Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAgricultural tycoon Vadatursky, his wife killed by Russian shelling.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 11:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa Vadaturska were killed when Russian shelling hit their house in Mykolaiv in the early hours of July 31, said Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast. Vadatursky owned Nibulon, a large agricultural conglomerate. His net worth was estimated at over $400 million in 2021. An unverified video posted online showed that only one wing of the mansion-like house was destroyed by the attack. 

