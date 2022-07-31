Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa Vadaturska were killed when Russian shelling hit their house in Mykolaiv in the early hours of July 31, said Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast. Vadatursky owned Nibulon, a large agricultural conglomerate. His net worth was estimated at over $400 million in 2021. An unverified video posted online showed that only one wing of the mansion-like house was destroyed by the attack.