externalAFP: Putin likely to impose martial law to support war effort in Ukraine.

May 10, 2022 6:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the U.S. believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine and counting on the U.S. and Europe to lose resolve. "We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines said.

