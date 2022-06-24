Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external$700 million superyacht is linked to Putin, says Navalny’s team.

March 22, 2022 5:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An investigation published on March 21 by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation claims that the Scheherazade yacht docked at the western Italian port of Marina di Carrara is most likely owned by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The investigation revealed that many of the crew members are Russian and almost a dozen of them can be identified as members of Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO) — a government agency that protects VIPs and state assets. The 140-meter yacht is the 13th largest in the world and boasts six floors, two helipads, a swimming pool, and a spa.

