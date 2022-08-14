All EU members, Norway, Great Britain, USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Turkey joined the statement. The countries argued that Russia's control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar poses a threat to nuclear safety. Russia, which has constantly been shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.







