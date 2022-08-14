Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external42 countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

August 14, 2022 6:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
All EU members, Norway, Great Britain, USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Turkey joined the statement. The countries argued that Russia's control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar poses a threat to nuclear safety. Russia, which has constantly been shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail. 



