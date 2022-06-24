Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external4 Russian missiles hit Odesa Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 9, 2022 12:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on May 9 that Russia fired four Oniks-type anti-ship cruise missiles from the Russian-occupied Crimea.

