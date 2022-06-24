4 Russian missiles hit Odesa Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 9, 2022 12:00 pm
Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on May 9 that Russia fired four Oniks-type anti-ship cruise missiles from the Russian-occupied Crimea.
This item is part of our running news digest
Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on May 9 that Russia fired four Oniks-type anti-ship cruise missiles from the Russian-occupied Crimea.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.