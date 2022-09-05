4 IAEA representatives out of 6 leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
September 5, 2022 1:12 pm
Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom said that two representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency were expected to continue working at the plant on a permanent basis. Russia, which has been attacking Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.
