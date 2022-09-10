Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

external383 children killed, 746 wounded by Russia's war in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 10:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The updated figures were released on Sept. 10 by the Prosecutor General's Office, one day after three children were wounded by Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok