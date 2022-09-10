383 children killed, 746 wounded by Russia's war in Ukraine
September 10, 2022 10:25 am
The updated figures were released on Sept. 10 by the Prosecutor General's Office, one day after three children were wounded by Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.
