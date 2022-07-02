Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external35 countries demand to suspend Russia's, Belarus' membership in international sports organizations.

July 2, 2022 10:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A joint statement demanding it has been signed by 25 EU countries and 10 non-European nations, including he U.S., Canada and Japan. In addition, Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk on July 1 called to remove Russian, Belarusian representatives from the govering bodies of sports organizations, as well as to stop broadcasting international sports events in Russia.

