35 countries demand to suspend Russia's, Belarus' membership in international sports organizations.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 2, 2022 10:31 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A joint statement demanding it has been signed by 25 EU countries and 10 non-European nations, including he U.S., Canada and Japan. In addition, Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk on July 1 called to remove Russian, Belarusian representatives from the govering bodies of sports organizations, as well as to stop broadcasting international sports events in Russia.