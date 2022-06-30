Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external3 law enforcement officers accused of helping Russians identify Ukrainian veterans in occupied Berdiansk.

June 30, 2022 7:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the three officers are collaborating with the Russian troops and have previously handed over service vehicles and weapons to the occupiers. They are also suspected of giving addresses of Ukrainian war veterans living in the city to the Russian military.

