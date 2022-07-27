Former Foreign Minister Kostyantyn Hryshchenko and former Justice Minister Oleksandr Lavrynovych, who served under fugitive ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, were charged in absentia for their involvement in the so-called Kharkiv accords, Prosecutor General's Office said on July 25. Yanukovych and then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the Kharkiv accords in 2010 to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol for 25 years, in exchange for a price discount on Russian gas. The Black Sea Fleet troops, along with other Russian troops, illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.