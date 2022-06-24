This item is part of our running news digest

Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said that two officers, eight soldiers and nine civilians were released from Russian captivity.

“This time, there are wounded among the released, which is very important as they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation,” she said.

Vereshchuk didn’t disclose the number of prisoners of war sent back to Russia. It is the sixth prisoner exchange since Feb. 24.