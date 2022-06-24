Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 21, 2022 4:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said that two officers, eight soldiers and nine civilians were released from Russian captivity.

“This time, there are wounded among the released, which is very important as they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation,” she said.

Vereshchuk didn’t disclose the number of prisoners of war sent back to Russia. It is the sixth prisoner exchange since Feb. 24.

