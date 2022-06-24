Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external10 people remain hospitalized after deadly Russian airstrike in Odesa.

April 24, 2022 6:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two victims will have to undergo surgeries, Mykola Turchyn, chief physician of one of the municipal clinical hospitals, said. "Everyone is in stable condition. There are severe and medium injuries," he added. Seven Russian missiles targeted Odesa on April 23, with one of them hitting a residential building and killing eight people, including a three-month-old baby.

