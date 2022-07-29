$1 billion in assets of Russian, Belarusian companies seized in Ukraine
July 28, 2022
In the five months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, courts in Ukraine have seized the assets of Russian and Belarusian companies worth Hr 39.5 billion ($1 billion), the press service of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police reported. Law enforcement officers also seized vehicles worth Hr 1.3 billion ($35 million), which are currently being used by Ukraine's Armed Forces.