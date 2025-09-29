KI logo
News Feed

Ukrainian FPV drone destroys Russian Mi-28N helicopter, military says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian FPV drone destroys Russian Mi-28N helicopter, military says
Ukrainian FPV (first-person-view) drone crashed a Russian Mi-28N in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military reported on Sept. 29, 2025. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Facebook)

A Ukrainian FPV (first-person-view) drone took down a Russian Mi-28N in Donetsk Oblast, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Sept. 29.

Pilots from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the Russian helicopter near the village of Kotliarivka. The strike was credited to coordinated intelligence and operational efforts by the Unmanned Systems Forces.

0:00
/
Footage purportedly shows the downing of a Russian Mi-28N helicopter near the village of Kotliarivka in Donetsk Oblast. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Facebook)

Kotliarivka is situated in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, near the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the village of Mezhova.

Article image
The estimated Russian advance (red) near Kotliarivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Sept. 29, 2025. (Deep/StateOpenStreetMaps)

"Whoever flies there 'for a look' — be prepared," the brigade’s statement read. "For the future: do not give us any 'surprises' from the air — it will cost you dearly."

The Mi-28N is a Russian attack helicopter built for all-weather, day-and-night combat. Equipped with heavy armor and an array of weapons, it is designed to take on tanks, infantry, and other targets on the battlefield with precision and firepower.

This is not the first time Ukraine has taken down a Russian helicopter, an asset valued at around $16 million, using a relatively inexpensive FPV drone costing just a few thousand dollars.

Ukrainian forces successfully shot down a Mi-28 over Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August 2024, using the same tactic, marking the first such incident and describing it as "a unique special operation in military history."

As Russia tests NATO, calls to ‘close Ukraine’s skies’ have returned — here’s what that means
Calls to “close the skies” over Ukraine — the rallying cry of pro-Ukraine demonstrations in early 2022 — are resurfacing after a wave of Russian airspace violations against NATO members. These incursions have put European countries on edge and raised questions about the alliance’s ability to counter Russian drones and aircraft. Within days, NATO launched the Eastern Sentry mission, and talk of closing the skies over Ukraine returned to the agenda. “NATO is a defensive bloc, so any steps it tak
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
UkraineRussiaDonetsk OblastFPVDrone attackDronesRussian Air Force
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 4
Show More

Editors' Picks