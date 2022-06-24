Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainian becomes world’s top online gamer

November 24, 2021 3:14 amby Daryna Antoniuk
Professional esports athlete Olexandr Kostylev, 24, has become the gaming champion of the world at the prestigious Esports Awards.

Kostylev, also known under his gaming nickname s1mple, competes in the online first-person shooter “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.” Since 2013, he has earned $1.3 million in 127 tournaments.

Kostylev plays for the Ukraine-based esports team Natus Vincere, or NaVi, which Esports Awards considers to be the world’s fourth-best team.

Esports are a booming global industry valued at nearly $1 billion. Last year, Ukraine recognized computer gaming as a sport to attract investment into the country.

Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

