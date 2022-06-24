Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
New app to help victims report domestic abuse

November 23, 2021 2:53 amby Igor Kossov
Launched by the nonprofit WhiteRibbon Ukraine, the app is disguised as a menstrual cycle tracker. It can be used to call emergency services, document abuse and see a map of nearby police stations, medical centers and women’s aid organizations. The app also contains information on types of abuse and how to identify it.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Ukraine registered more than 3,000 domestic abuse offences in 2020. The numbers doubled last year compared to 2019 as a result of the stay-at-home guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Igor Kossov
Author: Igor Kossov

Igor is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously covered conflict in the Middle East, investigated corruption in Ukraine and man-made environmental damage in Southeast Asia. He has a Master’s in Journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism and was published in the Kyiv Post, USA Today, The Atlantic, Daily Beast and Foreign Policy.

