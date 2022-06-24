New app to help victims report domestic abuse

(White Ribbon Ukraine/Facebook)

Launched by the nonprofit WhiteRibbon Ukraine, the app is disguised as a menstrual cycle tracker. It can be used to call emergency services, document abuse and see a map of nearby police stations, medical centers and women’s aid organizations. The app also contains information on types of abuse and how to identify it.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Ukraine registered more than 3,000 domestic abuse offences in 2020. The numbers doubled last year compared to 2019 as a result of the stay-at-home guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic.