logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Tech

Government launches new digital services, including pension and subsidy registration

November 29, 2021 6:05 amby Daryna Antoniuk
(diia.gov.ua)

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has added seven new social services to the state-owned Diia website on Nov. 29

Ukrainians can now use Diia to apply for state subsidies and a pension, as well as obtain digital documents like insurance, income certificates for retirees and work experience certificates.

There are over 65 state services now available on Diia. “Our goal is to make digital services accessible to everyone, especially the elderly and people with disabilities,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, the minister of digital transformation.

