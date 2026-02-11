The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's fastest-growing English-language publication, is seeking to fill a Marketing & Growth Manager position for the Kyiv Independent Store.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with the media consultancy company Jnomics. Today we're a team of around 85 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's voice in the world and the world's window into Ukraine.

We launched the Kyiv Independent Store to showcase Ukrainian culture and illustrators from around the world, and to build a new way to support our on-the-ground journalism.

The Kyiv Independent is looking for a hands-on Store Marketing & Growth Manager to lead the marketing, promotion, and sales strategy of our online store — and to own the words that sell it.

This role sits at the intersection of strategy and execution. You’ll be responsible not only for what we sell and how we promote it, but also how we talk about it — turning our values, journalism, and mission into clear, compelling store messaging that converts.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute the marketing and promotional strategy for the Kyiv Independent Store

Plan and lead promotion and distribution for product drops, seasonal campaigns, and limited editions

Define promotion mechanics: bundles, pricing logic, offers, CTAs

Track performance (revenue, conversion, AOV) and iterate based on results

Lead store campaigns from idea to launch:

concept and positioning

messaging and copy

timing and coordination

Work closely with design, editorial, audience, and fundraising teams to align store launches with KI’s wider work

Write and edit:

product descriptions

campaign landing pages

store banners and CTAs

promo emails and short-form copy

Ensure a consistent KI tone of voice: sharp, values-driven, honest, never gimmicky

Translate KI’s mission and journalism into clear, action-oriented messaging

Help position merch as more than products — as a way to support independent journalism and Ukraine

Make sure every drop clearly answers:

why this product

why now

what impact it supports

Requirements:

3–6+ years of experience in marketing, growth, or e-commerce

Proven experience driving sales through campaigns , not just awareness

Strong copywriting skills (this role writes a lot)

Comfortable being hands-on and moving fast

Analytical mindset and ability to learn from results

Clear communicator, comfortable working across teams

Experience in media, publishing, or mission-driven organizations would be considered an advantage

Familiarity with Shopify or e-commerce analytics would be considered an advantage

Understanding of international audiences and their interest in Ukraine



We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.



Note: It's a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. A hybrid work format is possible upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.