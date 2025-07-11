The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication is looking to fill a Senior Accountant position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with the media consultancy company Jnomics. Today we’re a team of around 70 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Requirements:

Excellent command of Excel;

Advanced proficiency in file management, financial reporting, and accounting software (such as Vchasno, BAS, iFin, Finmap, etc.);

Excellent knowledge of English (upper-intermediate or advanced level);

In-depth knowledge of Ukrainian financial legislation;

Strong understanding of legal aspects of document management, including contracts and other legal acts;

Problem-solving skills and the ability to work under tight deadlines while maintaining high accuracy;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Knowledge and understanding of The Kyiv Independent’s values;

Flexibility and a strong desire to learn and grow professionally.

Responsibilities:

Full-cycle accounting for the company in accordance with current legislation;

Analyzing financial operations to ensure the accuracy and compliance of records;

Preparing and timely submitting financial and tax reports to regulatory authorities;

Full financial and budgetary management of grant projects, including the preparation of all necessary documentation;

Payroll calculation and organization of salary payments for employees;

Categorizing and recording all payments in the company’s financial management system, FinMap.

We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;

medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv.



