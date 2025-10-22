Pechersk School International (PSI) enjoys a reputation, developed over the last three decades, as the leading international educational institution in Ukraine. PSI employs nearly 70 faculty and staff, representing 8 nationalities. Over 180 students, of 11 nationalities, are currently enrolled at the school. PSI has a strong reputation for academic achievement, a rich extra-curricular programme and a high degree of commitment to community engagement and service. We are proud of our balanced programme founded in the International Baccalaureate that prepares students to be active and healthy citizens with diverse interests.

As the war in Ukraine continues, our commitment to safety, safeguarding, and continuity of learning in Kyiv remains unwavering. Our norms, values, and care for the community are the foundation of our resilience and continued growth.

The Position:

The Security Manager is responsible for the safety and security of students, staff, families, visitors, and school property, maintaining robust measures through appropriate supervision and enforcement of PSI’s security and emergency procedural rules and regulations (including air-raid alerts, sheltering, evacuation/lockdown, and reunification protocols). This position requires excellent judgment under pressure, cross-cultural communication skills, and the ability to coordinate with Ukrainian authorities and international partners.

Key Functions:

Liaison:

• Act as primary liaison between the school, outsourced security companies, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS), National Police, medical/emergency responders, embassies, and relevant international organizations, to ensure comprehensive security and safety.

Supervision:

• Prepare, implement, and continually improve approved rules and regulations to facilitate the personal safety of students, staff, parents, visitors, and school property.

• Ensure that guards are appropriately trained, oriented, and carry out assigned responsibilities in line with child safeguarding expectations and intercultural sensitivity.

• Plan and conduct campus and residential assessments at various intervals, including random checks after school hours, to ensure appropriate security coverage and shelter readiness is in place.

• Oversee all systems, apps, processes and platforms related to staff and community safety alerts and security information (e.g., mass-notification/SMS, radios, access control, CCTV/VMS).

• Monitor sensitive and vulnerable areas to ensure they are appropriately secured (perimeter control, visitor management, deliveries, generators, critical infrastructure).

• Supervise and support PSI security staff through coaching, drills, and performance reviews.

• Provide periodic reports and incident analyses submitted to both the School Director and the Board (via the Finance & Risk Management Committee).

Infrastructure Management:

• Monitor security systems and equipment to ensure effective area, student, staff and visitor surveillance (access control, CCTV, intrusion/fire detection, radio communications).

• Ensure all security equipment is periodically checked and serviced to enable optimum performance (including first-aid/trauma kits and personal protective equipment).

• Review the adequacy of security personnel and equipment and recommend appropriate action to the School Director.

Special Assignments:

• Review and report to all concerned on thefts and other incidents, and follow up on progress through a documented case-management process.

• Represent the school in security-related court cases in coordination with legal counsel.

• Recommend an annual school-wide security budget and monitor the approved budget.

• Arrange additional security coverage for special school events including sporting events and off-site learning, field trips, and excursions.

• Conduct threat and risk assessments (including missile/drone attack risk and UXO awareness), crisis-management planning, and business continuity planning; coordinate security audits as required.

• Develop, update, and maintain security-related policies and procedures aligned with Ukrainian regulatory guidance and international best practices (e.g., ISO 31000; INEE Minimum Standards as relevant).

• Lead regular safety drills (air-raid/shelter, evacuation, lockdown) and after-action reviews, and integrate lessons learned into procedures and training.

• Collaborate closely with PSI’s Designated Safeguarding Lead to ensure security protocols support student safeguarding and safer recruitment.

Competencies Required:

• Excellent communication skills (fluent written and spoken English and Ukrainian)

• Investigative and analytical abilities, including proficiency in the collation of data and the preparation of security reports

• Risk management through risk identification and appropriate mitigation strategies

• Interpersonal skills with cross-cultural competence and diplomacy

• High level of confidentiality and professionalism with strong ethical standards

• Energetic and proactive with calm, decisive judgment under pressure

• Organized and detail-oriented

• Good computer skills and familiarity with security technologies (CCTV/VMS, access control, radios, mass-notification platforms)

Qualifications/Experience:

• Bachelor’s degree in Security/Emergency Management, Risk, Public Safety, or a related field (or equivalent professional experience)

• Five (5) years of experience in a similar capacity with reputable institutions (experience in complex/conflict-affected environments preferred)

• Experience in a K–12 and/or international school setting is an advantage

• Relevant certifications preferred (e.g., ASIS CPP/PSP, NEBOSH, TECC/First Aid, Incident Command, Safeguarding/Child Protection)

Salary and Benefits:

A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience will be offered.

Starting Date: No later than December 1, 2025

Application Procedure:

Candidates should e-mail a letter of application, a detailed curriculum vitae/resume, and the names and contact details of at least three referees who may be contacted for references. The total document size for the application should be kept under 3MB. Please include “Security Manager – PSI Kyiv” in the email subject line.

PSI is committed to child protection and safer recruitment. All appointments are subject to satisfactory reference checks, identity and criminal background checks, and verification of qualifications.

The deadline for applications is 31.10.2025 ; applications will be reviewed as soon as they are received.

Applications should be sent to:hr@psi.kyiv.ua