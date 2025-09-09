The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a sales manager/head of commercial partnerships position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 80 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Develop and lead the company’s commercial and partnerships strategy in line with overall business goals.

Set and deliver annual revenue targets, forecasts, and budgets.

Build, mentor, and manage the commercial team.

Drive advertising, sponsorship, and partnership sales across multiple products and platforms.

Negotiate and manage contracts with advertisers, sponsors, and partners.

Oversee ad operations and ensure efficient revenue delivery.

Identify and develop new revenue opportunities, including strategic partnerships and business collaborations.

Monitor industry trends and competitors to guide growth and innovation.

Maintain strong client relationships to ensure satisfaction and repeat business.

Track and report on key commercial KPIs, providing regular updates to leadership.

Collaborate with editorial, product, marketing, and audience teams to integrate revenue goals while maintaining journalistic integrity.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in sales management;

English language proficiency (B2 or higher);

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with the clients;

Experience in selling different advertising formats in the media and/or creative industry, including native, direct advertising and sponsorships;

Good understanding of the Ukrainian and global media market;

Proficiency in Google Sheets and PowerPoint/Keynote, HubSpot, CRM.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.



Note: This is a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

