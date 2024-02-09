Russian attack in Kharkiv causes mass fire, injuring 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian snipers struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and injured at least one person, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov announced via Telegram. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.

The fire is still ongoing. As of 1:02 a.m. local time, the area of the fire was about 3,700 square meters. Emergency services are still reportedly searching for individuals trapped within the burning buildings. So far, four people have been rescued from the rubble.

One person is currently being treated for severe burns.

Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office, told Suspline Kharkiv that the number of casualties may increase as the situation continues to develop.

Filchakov also revealed details of tonight's attack on Kharkiv.

"The Russian military previously launched Shahed drones from the territory of the Belgorod region," Filchakov stated. "Three drones hit the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result, an object of critical infrastructure was destroyed. There was a large amount of fuel, which is why the consequences of the fire were so terrible."

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.