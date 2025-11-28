0 out of 25,000

War

Child injured, homes damaged amid latest Russian attack on Ukraine's capital

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Partially blacked-out residential blocks stand under the orange evening sky as the city faces scheduled power outages caused by Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and higher electricity demand in cold weather in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 29, 2025 (Photo by Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

A child in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was injured in a mass Russian attack on Ukraine's capital on Nov. 29, local authorities reported.

A residential building and several cars were also damaged in the Solomyanskyi district.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions and spotting drones as authorities warned of a combined drone and missile attack.

"The enemy has once again launched a combined attack on the capital — air defense is operating," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, said on social media.

Earlier reports indicated Russian strikes in Kyiv's Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, during which a residential high rise building was damaged.

Russia regularly attacks cities across Ukraine, often targeting civilian infrastructure. Just a few days ago, a mass Russian strike on Kyiv killed seven people and injured another 20.

