Child injured, homes damaged amid latest Russian attack on Ukraine's capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

A child in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was injured in a mass Russian attack on Ukraine's capital on Nov. 29, local authorities reported.

A residential building and several cars were also damaged in the Solomyanskyi district.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions and spotting drones as authorities warned of a combined drone and missile attack.

"The enemy has once again launched a combined attack on the capital — air defense is operating," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, said on social media.

Earlier reports indicated Russian strikes in Kyiv's Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, during which a residential high rise building was damaged.

Russia regularly attacks cities across Ukraine, often targeting civilian infrastructure. Just a few days ago, a mass Russian strike on Kyiv killed seven people and injured another 20.