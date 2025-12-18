The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication is looking to fill a Product Manager position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with the media consultancy company Jnomics. Today we’re a team of around 80 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the development team at the Kyiv Independent on implementing continuous improvements of the Kyiv Independent users’ experience, and product roadmap.

Work under the supervision of the Senior Product Manager at the Kyiv Independent, assisting the manager in ongoing product development.

Work with the editorial, marketing, e-commerce, B2B, and other teams to align product efforts with broader company goals.

Maintain product documentation, including user research reports, product requests backlog, A/B test reports, etc.

Analyze user needs and behavior to support current priorities and future development plans, prioritizing features and development accordingly.

Take part in ideation, design, and analysis of A/B tests, and help generate additional hypotheses based on the test results.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience working as a Product Manager / Data Analyst / other relevant product & tech experience.

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Experience in setting up, running, and analysing A/B testing campaigns.

Experience using analytics tools such as Google Analytics 4, Chartbeat, etc., would be considered a plus.

Practical knowledge of using Jira or similar tools would be considered a plus.

Proficiency in English: Upper-Intermediate / Advanced level.

Alignment with the values and mission of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Market-level compensation.

The opportunity to work with a young, highly motivated team at an award-winning media company.

Flexible work schedule.

Opportunities for career growth based on performance.

The chance to work with a passionate global community dedicated to supporting independent journalism.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.