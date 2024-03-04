Procurement Officer for Pact Inc.

Pact Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, that is implementing the USAID-funded project “Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement” (ENGAGE). ENGAGE seeks to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at all levels regarding key democratic reforms.

Pact Inc. is currently seeking a full-time Procurement Officer for the USAID/ENGAGE activity in Ukraine. The successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating direct contracts and consultancies procurement. This position is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The duration is one year with the possibility of extension.

The Procurement Officer reports to the Senior Grants and Contracts Manager.

This position is contingent upon funding.

Responsibilities:

Study and comply with all company policies and procedures, including timely completion of all required introductory and regularly repeated training;

Provide monitoring and market information analysis for procuring goods and services from independent contractors and for hiring consultants;

Coordinate event organization: work with the program staff on the events’ planning, procure and manage individual suppliers (including venue, catering, accommodation, travel and transportation, speakers, etc.) or logistical companies, negotiate with co-organizers, provide oversight and organizational support during events, etc.;

Coordinate requisitions, RFQs, RFPs, and consultant searches;

Conduct a comparative analysis of offers received in response to solicitations, organize and moderate tender committees, prepare negotiation memos and other applicable documents;

Ensure due diligence of the selection proceedings (references check, watch lists screening, etc.);

Prepare purchase orders, contracts, and consultant agreements;

Provide overall scheduling and follow-up with vendors/contractors/consultants;

Check the deliverables, collect and check accounting documentation (supporting documents, invoices, acts of acceptance, etc.), and coordinate timely payments;

Support the Finance team in preparing monthly reports;

Update the vendor database, as well as procurement and consultant trackers on a regular basis;

Ensure accurate filing of all procurement, accounting, and finance documents related to contracts managed;

Perform other duties as may be reasonably assigned within the competence of a procurement officer.

Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree;

Minimum of five years of relevant experience or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines;

Ability to negotiate and manage budgets;

Proactive, fast thinker, able to work with minimal supervision;

Ability to routinely organize and update data and maintain the established procedures;

Advanced level keyboard skills and computer literacy in MS Word and MS Excel;

Strong critical thinking and attention to detail;

Excellent teamwork skills.

Desired qualifications:

Demonstrated history of providing procurement services in a fast-paced and dynamic environment;

Solid knowledge of the industry;

Demonstrated experience working and negotiating services with suppliers and vendors;

Experience with international donor-funded (particularly USAID-funded) programs.

Interested applicants should send their CVs and motivation letters to [email protected] with “Procurement Officer” in the subject line.

Please include the contact information of three former supervisors who can provide references.

The position will remain open until filled. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.