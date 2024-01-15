Portfolio Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development Sector projects

Primary focus of the Role: Financial Sector and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector).



KfW Development Bank (KfW) finances development projects in developing and emerging countries, mostly on behalf of the German Government. We form part of the publicly-owned KfW Group, founded in 1948 and based in Germany, one of the largest bilateral promotional banks in the world. The 700 staff at our head office in Frankfurt, Germany, and about 200 specialists in over 70 local offices cooperate with partners all over the world. Our goal is to support our partner countries in fighting poverty and accelerating sustainable economic growth, maintaining peace and protecting both the environment and climate.



KfW is recruiting a national Portfolio Coordinator for its Financial sector and Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs in Ukraine, with a Consulting Contract duration of one year, which can be extended before the end of the term. Within the framework of German-Ukrainian Financial Cooperation, KfW is consolidating and expanding its portfolio in, among others, the areas of Employment and strengthening SMEs, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training and (agricultural) lending.

Responsibilities:

To liaise with and advise the national project partners and other stakeholders of financial cooperation activities;

To discuss with, advise, and support the responsible sector teams at KfW HQ in the identification, structuring, preparation, and implementation of financial cooperation projects;

To undertake small research tasks such as compiling country-specific information and data required for project development, monitoring, and management;

To monitor and report on relevant developments, policies, and donor activities;

To contribute to the fulfillment of supervisory and reporting requirements;

To coordinate contract negotiations and signatures;

To support the team in sector program coordination work in the country, e.g. by compiling information, representing KfW in meetings, etc.;

To provide regular updates on the sectors´ developments;

To represent KfW in different meetings and events with partners, donors, etc.,

To support donor coordination efforts in consultation with the German Embassy and other stakeholders in the financial and education sector;

To provide organizational support to and participate in KfW missions visiting Ukraine, and prepare the missions i.e. by providing input into preparatory information, speaking notes, etc.

In close collaboration with the portfolio managers in the Frankfurt headquarters and under the supervision of the Director of the KfW Office in Kyiv, you will support the conceptual and organizational preparation, appraisal, management, and monitoring of the projects in the areas of i.a. TVET and Financial Sector Development.

Requirements:



A strong academic track record, demonstrated by a Master’s Degree in an economic or technical field from a reputed university;

At least five years of working experience in one or more of the following sectors: financial sector in Ukraine, international development finance/ consulting, vocational education projects;

Experience within development cooperation either in the Ukrainian Government, one of Ukraine´s development partners, consulting or banking sector;

Good understanding of the functioning of the financial sector in Ukraine and working experience in this field;

Excellent oral and written Ukrainian and English;

Project management, organization as well as oral and written presentation skills, networking skills;

Ability and readiness to travel within and outside Ukraine.

The following features will be considered as additional advantages:



Good understanding and, ideally working experience of, Vocational Education and Training and/or skills development;

Additional university degree(s) in relevant areas;

Longer professional experience;

Experience in working for international development finance institutions;

Excellent oral and written German.

How to apply:



For the first stage of the application process, kindly send us your CV (max. two pages), including the names and contact details of relevant references, and a cover letter (max. One and a half pages) letting us know why you would like to work for KfW Development Bank and what qualifies you for the position.



We would also like to receive an indication of the salary you would be expecting. Only applications that include the documents requested above will be considered. You can also write to us if you have questions about the position. Copies of your academic and professional certificates and diplomas will be requested at a later stage.



Please send your application in German or English to [email protected].



KfW is an equal-opportunity employer and considers all applicants on the basis of merit. We will offer a competitive salary to the successful candidate. The contract is local-based under Ukrainian law.

The position is based in Kyiv.



Deadline for applications: Jan. 31, 2024.



Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an interview.