Friday, June 24, 2022
President Zelensky leads by 10% in new poll

November 16, 2021 9:52 pmby Sergiy Slipchenko
(www.president.gov.ua)

If elections were held soon, President Volodymyr Zelensky would have the support of 23.1% of decided voters, while ex-President and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko would trail with 13.3%, according to a new poll from Rating Group.

In the first round of the 2019 election, Zelensky and Poroshenko received 30% and 16%, respectively.

The survey found that Zelensky would beat Poroshenko, Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko and Opposition Platform - For Life party co-leader Yuriy Boyko if he faced any of them in the second round.

Zelensky has the trust of 38% of respondents; 59% said they don't trust him. A total of 2,500 respondents were polled on Nov. 10-13.

Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

