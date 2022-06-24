Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Politics

NGOs call on Zelensky not to appoint corrupt judges

November 25, 2021 3:35 amby Oleg Sukhov
Share:
(High Council of Justice/Facebook)

Civil society groups on Nov. 25 urged President Volodymyr Zelensky not to appoint judges who do not meet ethics and integrity standards. The groups include DEJURE, the Anti-Corruption Action Center, AutoMaidan and others.

On Nov. 18, the High Council of Justice, the judiciary’s main governing body, nominated 135 candidates to be appointed by the president. Ninety-one of them do not meet integrity standards, according to state-authorized watchdog Public Integrity Council.

The High Council of Justice has been criticized by Ukrainian and Western legal experts for appointing tainted judges. Zelensky signed a law letting foreign experts take part in firing discredited council members.

The President’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok